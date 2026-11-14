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You’ll Fall In Love With This Underrated Illinois Town That’s Prettier Than You’d Expect
By Tyler Bennett,12 days ago
Nobody warned you about Mount Carroll, and that’s honestly a little bit unfair. This small town in Carroll County, tucked into the wooded bluffs of northwestern Illinois, is one of the prettiest places in the entire state, and it’s been sitting out there looking wonderful while the rest of Illinois gets all the attention.
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