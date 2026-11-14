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Watch Friday 11.13 JSZ Playoff Football Highlights
12 days ago
Sectional championships were up for grabs all over the state on Friday night! Check back often as the highlights roll in!. No. 5 Old Tappan came out on top in a heavyweight showdown with No. 10 Shabazz, capturing the North 1, Group 3 Sectional Championship with a 22-8 victory! QB Zach Miceli put together a monster performance, accounting for all three touchdowns to lead the Golden Knights to their third consecutive sectional crown.
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