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NJIT Men Finish With Highest Team Place at NCAA Regional in 13 Years; Fotheringham Leads Women With Second-Best Overall Women's Regional Time in Program History
11 days ago
BETHLEHEM, PA — On a cold and rainy afternoon on the campus of Lehigh University, NJIT's Men's Cross Country team placed the highest it has in an NCAA Regional meet since 2013 and Jessie Fotheringham finished in the second-highest individual place by an NJIT woman in program history to highlight the 2026 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional.