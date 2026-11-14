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SUU Football Outlasts Portland State Friday
By Brad James,12 days ago
HILLSBORO, Ore.-Jayden Rogers made a 33-yard field goal in the closing seconds and Southern Utah got past Portland State 23-21 Friday in Big Sky football play at Hillsboro Stadium. Will Burns (14/23, 166 yards, 2 TD’s/INT), David Spjut (5 rec, 79 yards, TD) and Hayden George ( 1 rec, 19 yards, TD) also led the Thunderbirds to victory. The Vikings were led by Delon Thompson (26 car, 169 yards, TD) in defeat. Following Friday’s results, the Thunderbirds improved to 5-6 and 4-4 in Big Sky play while the Vikings fell to 2-9 and 2-6 in Big Sky play. The Thunderbirds conclude the season November 21 by hosting Chicago State at Eccles Coliseum in a non-conference tilt while the the Vikings end the season November 21 at Easten Washington in another conference game for both squads.