undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The seven Democratic Senate flips
By Shannon Murphy,7 days ago
This past Tuesday, the 2026 elections came to a close, bringing big changes with them. The results have been called by many a “blue tsunami,” with wins for Democrats across the country, even in the most unlikely of places. Of the 54 wins that Democrats secured, seven seats were previously held by Republicans. This is a review of those seven flips, which all promise to be incredibly impactful and incredibly positive for our country.