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Tennessee running back breaks leg in single-vehicle crash, school says, putting season in doubt
12 days ago
Ravens’ season OVER after Lamar’s injury in loss to Bills, Chiefs deserved to lose vs Broncos? | FTF. The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 36-10, and Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury that put him in Injured Reserve. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Ravens’ season is over, if Jackson has played his final snap with the Ravens, and they discuss the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24.