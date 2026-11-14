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Ben White: ‘People don’t know the full story’ behind England exile, says Arsenal defender
By News Desk,12 days ago
Arsenal defender Ben White has told BBC Radio 5 Live that people do not know the “full story” behind his decision to make himself unavailable for England after leaving the national team’s camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. White said he will not disclose details and that, despite regret about how events unfolded, he would make the same decision again.