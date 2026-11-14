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Connecticut teacher escorted out of school over classroom crucifix heads to federal appeals court
12 days ago
Connecticut teacher of 33 years says she was escorted out of school over classroom crucifix. Marisol Arroyo-Castro tells Fox News Digital how school administrators ordered her to remove a crucifix from her classroom and later escorted her out after she refused, sparking a federal religious freedom battle. A veteran Connecticut...