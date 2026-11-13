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Emerson RTU Strengthens Accuracy, Security
11 days ago
Manufacturing automation technology giant, Emerson, released enhancements to its DeltaV FB3000 remote terminal unit (RTU) technology to provide midstream energy companies with a strategic automation foundation for standardizing liquids operations. New liquids capabilities, proving and batch management functionality could help operators deliver a cybersecure, unified approach to measurement, control and...