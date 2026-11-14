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Can clubs stop Premier League team news leaking through FPL picks?
By News Desk,12 days ago
Accounts used to play the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have repeatedly been used to piece together real club team news — most recently when selections linked to accounts thought to belong to chelsea staff, a player and a relative suggested Joao Pedro was unavailable before his absence in a Premier League match was confirmed. Clubs can try to limit that leakage, but experts say there are practical and legal limits to what teams can do.