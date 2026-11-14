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Sophie Cunningham laughs at Stephen A Smith’s belittling claim about White NBA players
12 days ago
Skip Bayless DEFENDS Lakers’ New Trio After Stephen A. Smith’s Brutal Insult | Don’t @ Me w/ Dan Dakich. On this episode of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, we dive into the MASSIVE media feud over the Los Angeles Lakers’ newly formed trio. Skip Bayless completely shut down Stephen A. Smith’s viral and racially motivated criticism of the new trio.