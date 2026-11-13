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A Birmingham Sale Gives Clarkson’s Old Ferrari F355 a Second Shot. It Went Unsold at £180,000 and Now Wants £200,000
By Eve Nowell,8 days ago
When a car goes unsold at auction, it usually comes back with a lower estimate. The Ferrari F355 GTS that Jeremy Clarkson bought new is coming back with a higher one. The 1996 car was offered at RM Sotheby’s Cliveden House sale on 8 July 2025, where it carried a £180,000–£220,000 estimate and ended the day “Not Sold.” It now returns as Lot 186 at Iconic Auctioneers’ NEC sale in Birmingham, crossing the block at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, with a £200,000–£250,000 estimate. The low end has gone up by £20,000. The car hasn’t changed hands in between, and it has covered only a few hundred more miles. RM Sothebys.