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VIP PODCAST 11/13 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Sami reacts to Roman acknowledging him and then KO responds, Balor vs. Gunther, Chelsea confronts Tiffany, more (18 min.)
12 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 13 edition of WWE Smackdown including Crown Jewel fallout with Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and more, plus Damien Priest vs. Nathan Frazer, Gunther vs. Finn Balor, and Charlotte vs. Jacy Jayne.