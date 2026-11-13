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Weekly Sales Report 11.13
By Danielle Calcavecchia,11 days ago
Happy Friday, guys! It officially feels like holiday time (Abby sent us the prettiest pictures of snow today and I currently have a view of the twinkliest lights covering the building across the street). I guess this means it’s time for my tree. This time of year has me thinking about all the shopping for my people, too…okay, and my wardrobe. Since the sales have been great, it’s even more tempting. Onto our usual weekly sales roundup, below.