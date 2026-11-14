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Have an Older Home? Keep This Waterproof Repair Handy in Cold Weather
12 days ago
(StatePoint) Nothing tests an old house like the first hard freeze. It settles in overnight, and by morning the slow drip under the kitchen sink finally gets its moment. For many homeowners, an older home’s weak spots are no surprise. In a T-Rex Tape survey of 1,000 Americans, 53% live in a home more than 20 years old. Among those who say they face more unexpected repairs than five years ago, 56% name the same leading cause: the house itself is getting older.