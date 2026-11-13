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Elliot Washington II - No Fly Zone
11 days ago
Note: The following appears in the Georgia Tech football digital gameday guide, available HERE. Elliot Washington II is a senior cornerback going strong in his first season at Clemson. Washington, who wears #3, is tied for second in the nation with five interceptions. He currently has two multiple-interception games, the first Tiger to do that in one season since current Tiger staffer DeAndre McDaniel accomplished the feat in 2009.