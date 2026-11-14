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SEC postpones Ole Miss-Oklahoma game to Sunday following FAA ground stop, Sooners AD responds with blistering statement
By Jack Baer,13 days ago
One of the larger effects of the FAA's hours-long ground stop Friday was the havoc it wrought on the weekend's sports schedule, particularly in college football. Many games will be played later than planned Saturday to accommodate the road team's delayed travel schedule. An SEC clash between No. 14 Ole Miss and Oklahoma, however, got pushed all the way back to Sunday.