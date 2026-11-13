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How to Recycle Rechargeable Batteries: Best Practices for Safe Sustainability
11 days ago
Rechargeable batteries include some of Earth’s rarest elements. Recycling is important for these batteries, which are essential for all electronics. Learn best practices for safely recycling rechargeable batteries from the Missouri Botanical Garden’s sustainability team at the EarthWays Center. Tips to Properly Recycle Rechargeable Batteries. A stewardship ethic...
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