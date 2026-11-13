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Thirteenth Annual “Stuff the Boat” Drive Brings Toys to Local Kids
By Project Self-Sufficiency Staff,8 days ago
The thirteenth annual “Stuff the Boat” toy collection coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 24’ boat at the dealership, which is located at 357 Route 206 in Branchville. In addition to customer donations, Off Shore Marine has created a collection team encompassing a wide range of first responders, area businesses and organizations to gather toys to stuff the boat on behalf of the Season of Hope Toy Drive.