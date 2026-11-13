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Shop Tax-Free & Discover Local Art in Greater Wilmington & the Brandywine Valley
By Greater Wilmington CVB,10 days ago
Whether you're hunting for the latest fashion trends, searching for one-of-a-kind gifts, or looking to bring home a piece of local art, Greater Wilmington & the Brandywine Valley is a shopper's paradise. Even better? Delaware is one of the few states in the country with no sales tax, making every purchase just a little sweeter.