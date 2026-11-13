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Five things for pharma marketers to know for Friday, November 13, 2026
By Bella Czajkowski,8 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is out amid a scandal involving two alleged affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China and the other who was a VP of the company’s healthcare division. The AI chip giant named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO as it investigates potential national security implications, while Huang’s abrupt departure sent Nvidia shares tumbling. (The New York Times)