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“Carrie:” Recreating a Horror Classic
9 days ago
Written by Jordan Speakes. Graphic by Avery Melhado. From glittering gowns to being drenched in pigs blood, Stephen King’s novel and film “Carrie” has made its mark on the horror genre since 1974. However, even this classic isn’t safe from the endless stream of reboots Hollywood is determined to make. Just recently, Prime Video released their eight-episode adaptation with its own unique take. How does this series differ from the original film? And will it hold up to the horror legacy?