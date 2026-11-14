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Friday Night Lights: Pueblo West edges Lutheran, Pueblo County loses by one and South loses to Palmer Ridge in playoff football action
By Rob Alaniz,12 days ago
The No. 7-seeded Pueblo West High School football team is moving on to the Class 4A quarterfinals after defeating No. 10 Lutheran 38-35 at Cyclones Stadium Friday night. The Cyclones scored on a hook-and-ladder play with 56 seconds left to take a 37-35 lead. After a successful point-after-touchdown attempt, it was 38-35.
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