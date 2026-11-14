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Daily Themed Crossword November 14 2026 Answers (11/14/26)
By Christine Mielke,12 days ago
Our Daily Themed Crossword November 14, 2026 answers guide should help you finish today’s crossword if you’ve found yourself stuck on a crossword clue. The Daily Themed Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It has become a popular crossword app due to its regular crossword offerings and difficulty level (not too easy, not too difficult, generally). They release a new crossword each day, every day of the year, and each crossword has a theme and allows for hints in case an answer involves a more obscure word.