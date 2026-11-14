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High school football: Thurston rallies to beat Sandy, earns spot in semifinals
12 days ago
Leofatu Filipe is hosting a party. Location: your backfield, then your end zone, all in crunch time. No. 2 Thurston steamed back from a halftime deficit Friday, Nov. 13, to down No. 7 Sandy 23-14 and roar into the OSAA semifinals. The Colts, missing starting quarterback Emmit Distefano, got a quality outing from backup Dean Knowles and a stunning defensive surge in the second half keyed by Filipe’s 2½ sacks and fourth-quarter receiving touchdown.