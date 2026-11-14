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State Insurance Department’s Accidental Disclosure Reveals Another Judge’s Misconduct Complaint
By HSJC Newsroom,12 days ago
The California Department of Insurance broke its silence Friday on a lawsuit filed by a former administrative law judge against Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, and in doing so revealed that a second sitting judge within the agency had also lodged misconduct complaints against department attorneys. The disclosure came as the...
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