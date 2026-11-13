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NBA DFS Picks and Lineups: November 13, 2026
8 days ago
All 9 games on the November 13, 2026 main slate. The highest projected game is Hawks at Bulls at 245.6 points. Salaries and projections read DraftKings first and FanDuel second, and an n/a on either side means that player is not on that site's main slate. The best value among the big salaries belongs to Jeremiah Fears at 5.34x his DraftKings price. Starting lineups and late scratches land about 30 minutes before tip, so check the injury report before lock.