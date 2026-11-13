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As automation scales, GLEIF positions vLEI as enabler of secure digital infrastructure
By Joel R. McConvey,10 days ago
Developments in digital public infrastructure have primarily focused on identity for individuals, but as financial markets, cross-border commerce and digital services become increasingly automated, organizational identity is becoming an infrastructure issue. Businesses need a trusted way to establish their identity across borders and market infrastructures and prove who is authorized to act on their behalf.