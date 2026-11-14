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Bulldogs’ Season Ends in NCAA Tournament at No. 5 Washburn
11 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. – SWOSU Soccer's return to the NCAA Division II Tournament ended Friday with a 4-1 loss to No. 5-ranked and top-seeded Washburn at Yager Stadium. The Bulldogs finished the season 9-4-8 after capturing their sixth Great American Conference Tournament Championship and earning the league's automatic bid to the national tournament. Both accomplishments were SWOSU's first since 2022.