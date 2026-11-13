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Signal Hill certifies district election map
By Samantha Diaz, Managing Editor,10 days ago
Signal Hill City Council has chosen the final map that will decide how the city is broken up into voting districts for future elections. This major change, prompted by a threat of a lawsuit from the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, will go into effect during the 2028 election cycle. The sequence of district elections will take place as follows: