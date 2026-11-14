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Community Frames call for submissions: Furry family members
By Signal Tribune,11 days ago
It’s true we have a no-selfie rule for our Community Frames submissions — with one important caveat. Anything with a tail or scales is fine by us!. This month we want to see your beloved pet family in all their glory, whether they swim, climb or sleep all day. Every submission we get will be posted online and in our paper, so your furry (or otherwise) family member can have their moment to shine.