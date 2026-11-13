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5 Keys to Victory – Missouri
By Sarah Bagley,7 days ago
Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has thrown for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Georgia’s defensive front needs to generate consistent pressure and prevent Simmons from getting comfortable in the pocket. His ability to protect the football makes him a difficult quarterback to defend. Forcing Simmons into hurried decisions could create turnover opportunities for Georgia’s defense.