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Hockey Time in Long Beach
By Alfredo Menjivar,11 days ago
What many people around Long Beach don’t know is that the city has a deep history in the sport of hockey. The city of Long Beach has had a total of seven professional hockey teams consisting of the Long Beach Hornets, Paramounts, Buccaneers, Gulls, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Sharks and Long Beach Ice Dogs ranging from 1959 to 2007. This excludes other non-professional hockey teams such as the Long Beach Bombers and Long Beach State hockey team.