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Atelier Karia producer says they almost didn't include the body shape mechanic, but left the decision up to fans
12 days ago
KOEI TECMO America and developer Gust are bringing the latest instalment in the fan-favorite Atelier series, Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories, to Switch 2 on Feb. 25, 2027. In recent weeks, much talk has been made of the eating/body shape mechanic in the game, and today brings us more insight into how the feature came to be.