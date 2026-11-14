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Despite Lockdown Defense, Men's Basketball Tamed by Tartans in Home Opener
12 days ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – Overall outstanding defense could not mask a poor shooting night for John Carroll Men's Basketball in the home opener of the 2026-27 campaign. A lid seemed to be on the basket for much of the night for the Blue Streaks at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center. But steals kept it close in a two-possession loss to start the Blue Streak Invitational.