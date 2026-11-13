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Washington County schools announce 2026 Employees of the Year
By AMBER PATINO,8 days ago
Washington County schools have officially announced their 2026 Teachers of the Year, Rookie Teachers of the Year, and Support-Related Employees of the Year, recognizing educators and staff members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to students, schools, and their communities. At Chipley High School, Peggy Dilmore was named Teacher of the...