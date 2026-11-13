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Kraken Parent Payward's Q3 Profit Falls 66% as Trading Slows and Non-Trading Income Grows
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,11 days ago
Payward, the parent of the Kraken exchange, said its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell 66% from a year earlier to $60 million, even as it gained market share and customer numbers grew. The results, released on Friday, show a company leaning on products other than spot trading while trading activity is weak. The year-on-year drop is measured against $178.6 million reported a year earlier.