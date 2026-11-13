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Pope Leo called Peru home for 20 years. He was welcomed back to the country this week
By NPR,4 days ago
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in non-English language). KAHN: This group of Lima youth marched through the narrow streets of downtown's Historic Centre, singing and celebrating the pope's arrival. The 71-year-old pontiff smiled broadly at his welcome ceremony in the presidential palace courtyard, as a children's choir sang the national anthem. (SOUNDBITE...