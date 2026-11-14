undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thailand’s Securities Regulator Proposes Daily Cap on Stablecoin Transfers
11 days ago
A draft measure from Thailand's SEC would limit stablecoin transfers to 5 million baht, or roughly $148,000, per day. Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission has put forward a proposal to cap daily stablecoin transfers at 5 million baht. That figure converts to roughly $148,000 at current exchange rates. The plan was reported by crypto.news and later by Cryptopolitan, both describing it as a draft measure under consideration by the regulator.