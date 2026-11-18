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KuCoin Futures Will Delist the ETHBTCUSDT Perpetual Contract and Related Services (2026-11-18)
4 days ago
KuCoin Futures will delist the ETHBTCUSDT perpetual contract at 7:00 on November 18, 2026 (UTC). The arrangements for the delisting are as follows:. Starting from 6:50 on November 18, 2026 (UTC), opening new positions in the ETHBTCUSDT contract will be suspended, while closing positions will remain unaffected. The ETHBTCUSDT perpetual...