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Strategy Stake Held by JPMorgan Jumps 36% as Bitcoin ETF Bets Hit $540M
11 days ago
The bank expanded exposure to Strategy, Coinbase and BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF even as MSCI index concerns weighed on Strategy shares. JPMorgan has expanded its exposure to Bitcoin-linked investments, lifting its stake in Strategy by 36%, according to recent regulatory disclosures. The bank's holdings across Bitcoin exchange-traded funds now total approximately $540 million. That figure includes a larger position in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, one of the largest spot Bitcoin ETFs trading in the United States.