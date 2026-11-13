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DOJ and CFTC Sue Arkansas to Block Its Enforcement Action Against Kalshi
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,11 days ago
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued the state of Arkansas to stop it from halting event-contract trading on Kalshi and fining federally registered exchanges, in the 11th such suit the agency has filed against a state. The CFTC announced the case on Friday. Market reports say the Department of Justice joined it and that the complaint was filed on Thursday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, naming the state and Attorney General Tim Griffin as defendants. The CFTC argues federal law overrides the state's action.
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