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HirschmannPrivate Adds an Economic Calendar and Integrated News Feed to Its Trading Platform
By GlobePRwire,8 days ago
FRANKFURT, November 8, 2026. HirschmannPrivate has released two connected research tools designed to sit directly inside the trading environment: a full economic calendar covering scheduled macro events across major economies, and an integrated news feed that surfaces relevant market commentary alongside open positions and watchlists. The additions address a gap that traders had raised consistently, the need to move outside the platform to check event timing or read market context before placing an order.