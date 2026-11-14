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Concert Review: John Summit brings the heat on his CTRL Escape Arena Tour
By Helena Hennessy,12 days ago
In an electrifying experience, John Summit turned the Schottenstein Center into a nightclub on his CTRL Escape Arena Tour. The DJ and producer, who specializes in house and electronic dance music, took the stage at the arena, located at 555 Borror Dr., on Nov. 13. Featuring openers ALOK and Jackie Hollander, Summit’s performance turned a typical concert experience into a festival-style rave.