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Notice on the Suspension of EUR Deposits via Bank Transfer (SEPA)
7 days ago
Due to adjustments to our payment services, KuCoin will suspend EUR deposits via Bank Transfer (SEPA) starting at 09:00 on November 18, 2026 (UTC). EUR deposit services will resume once the adjustments are complete. The resumption time will be announced separately. 1. Scope of Impact This adjustment only affects EUR deposits via Bank Transfer (SEPA). EUR withdrawals will remain available to users who have already linked and verified their withdrawal bank accounts. Buying cryptocurrency with your EUR balance, selling cryptocurrency for EUR balance, and other payment methods will remain unaffected. 2. Transfers During the Suspension and Existing Orders From the suspension time stated above, please do not send further transfers to your previous EUR deposit bank account or IBAN. Deposits received after the suspension takes effect will be automatically returned to the original sending bank account. The time it takes for the refund to reach your account will depend on bank processing times. If you have set up recurring bank transfers, please pause them accordingly. We will continue to investigate and process deposits transferred before the suspension that have not yet been credited, as well as existing orders with pending refunds. To check their status, please contact our official Customer Support through the KuCoin App or website and provide the order number (if available) and proof of bank transfer. 3. Users Who Have Not Linked a Withdrawal Bank Account Should Complete Verification in Advance If you intend to withdraw EUR via SEPA and have not yet linked and verified your withdrawal bank account, please follow the instructions on the platform and complete a EUR deposit from the bank account you wish to link before the suspension to complete the account-linking process. The bank account must be held in your own name. Please allow sufficient time for the transfer to arrive and for verification to be completed on the platform. Initiating a transfer before the suspension does not mean that your bank account has been successfully linked. Please refer to the verification result displayed on the platform. During the suspension, deposit-based verification of new withdrawal bank accounts will be temporarily unavailable. Bank accounts that have not been linked and verified cannot be used for EUR withdrawals. However, you can still use your EUR balance to buy cryptocurrency. 4. Service Resumption Please follow KuCoin’s official announcements for the resumption time and instructions. Once the service resumes, please use the latest bank details displayed on the deposit page. Do not reuse bank details saved in your previous transfer records. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this suspension. Thank you for your understanding and support!