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JPMorgan's Crypto-Linked Holdings Near $1 Billion in Third-Quarter Filing
By BitcoinInsider Editorial Desk,11 days ago
JPMorgan Chase held roughly $981 million across spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, Strategy shares and Coinbase shares at the end of September, according to market reports of its quarterly Form 13F, which the bank filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12. The total likely passes $1 billion once stakes in Robinhood and Bitcoin miners are counted, according to Decrypt's tally. The filing is a snapshot of September 30 positions, and it does not show whether any of them are bets on price.