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Stanford Wins on Road at Santa Clara
12 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Hailee Swain led Stanford with 22 points and the Cardinal pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a road win at Santa Clara on Friday night, 66-55. Swain’s 22 was her fourth game scoring 20+ to begin the season. She’s the first Stanford player with four straight 20-point games since Kiki Iriafen in 2023-24 and the first Cardinal guard to do it since Lili Thompson in 2015-16. In readily available records dating back to 2002-03, Swain is the first Stanford player to score at least 20 in each of the season’s first four games.