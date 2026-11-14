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Hawaii Workers Center cheers changes from election in annual ‘Victory Celebration’
By Ben Gutierrez,12 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Workers Center held its sixth annual Victory Celebration in Kalihi Friday evening. Ten days after Democrats took control of Congress and increased their hold on Hawaii’s state legislature, the gathering had a festive atmosphere. “The workers this year finally had their voices heard. This...
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