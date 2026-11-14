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Iron Age Nutrition Debuts Retail-Ready Total Hydrate™ 10-Count Box Co-Branded With Celtic Sea Salt® at the Miami Beach Food and Beverage Expo
By Iron Age Nutrition,12 days ago
Fort Lauderdale, FL – November 14, 2026 – Iron Age Nutrition introduced a new 10-count retail box for its Total Hydrate™ electrolyte drink mix at the first Miami Beach Food and Beverage Expo, held October 28-29 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The box is the official retail packaging for the line and the first Iron Age product to carry the Celtic Sea Salt® mark on its front panel, the visible result of a licensing and sourcing partnership between the two brands.