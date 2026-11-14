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You Could Spend All Day Inside This Virginia Antique Mall And Still Miss Something
By Christina Rado,12 days ago
The Blue Crow Antique Mall in Painter, Virginia is the kind of place that makes you feel slightly guilty about every weekend you’ve spent doing something less interesting. It’s been sitting out there on the Eastern Shore this whole time, under a green metal roof with a crow weathervane on top, full of things that deserve to be found.
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